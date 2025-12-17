Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 17, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 17, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Emerge from an egg – HATCH

Emerge from an egg – 6 Across: Well-informed – AWARE

Well-informed – 7 Across: Japanese noodle dish – RAMEN

Japanese noodle dish – 8 Across: Distort, as data – SKEW

Distort, as data – 9 Across: Part of H.R.H. – HER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Severe, as criticism – HARSH

Severe, as criticism – 2 Down: With eyes open – AWAKE

With eyes open – 3 Down: More subdued – TAMER

More subdued – 4 Down: Flight staff – CREW

Flight staff – 5 Down: Egg layer? – HEN

Today’s Boston Globe Mini is a fantastic example of how a tiny grid can still be very clever. It uses a “circular” logic where the clues at the very top and very bottom of the puzzle talk to each other, specifically regarding the life cycle of a certain farm animal. This makes the puzzle feel like a complete story rather than just a list of random words. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: