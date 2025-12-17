Home » Puzzles » Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 17, 2025

Today's Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 17, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Emerge from an egg – HATCH
  • 6 Across: Well-informed – AWARE
  • 7 Across: Japanese noodle dish – RAMEN
  • 8 Across: Distort, as data – SKEW
  • 9 Across: Part of H.R.H. – HER

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Severe, as criticism – HARSH
  • 2 Down: With eyes open – AWAKE
  • 3 Down: More subdued – TAMER
  • 4 Down: Flight staff – CREW
  • 5 Down: Egg layer? – HEN

Today’s Boston Globe Mini is a fantastic example of how a tiny grid can still be very clever. It uses a “circular” logic where the clues at the very top and very bottom of the puzzle talk to each other, specifically regarding the life cycle of a certain farm animal. This makes the puzzle feel like a complete story rather than just a list of random words. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

