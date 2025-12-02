Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 2, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 2, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for December 2, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Settled a bill – Starts with “ P “

Settled a bill – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Boston Marathon, e.g. – Starts with “ R “

Boston Marathon, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: West Indies native – Starts with “ C “

West Indies native – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Thick Japanese noodle – Starts with “ U “

Thick Japanese noodle – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Big ___ theory – Starts with “B“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Luxury brand known for handbags – Starts with “ P “

Luxury brand known for handbags – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Yankees slugger Judge – Starts with “ A “

Yankees slugger Judge – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Cake decoration – Starts with “ I “

Cake decoration – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Society newbie – Starts with “ D “

Society newbie – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Calf : dolphin :: ___ : bear – Starts with “C“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Settled a bill – PAID

Settled a bill – 5 Across: Boston Marathon, e.g. – RACE

Boston Marathon, e.g. – 6 Across: West Indies native – CARIB

West Indies native – 7 Across: Thick Japanese noodle – UDON

Thick Japanese noodle – 8 Across: Big ___ theory – BANG

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Luxury brand known for handbags – PRADA

Luxury brand known for handbags – 2 Down: Yankees slugger Judge – AARON

Yankees slugger Judge – 3 Down: Cake decoration – ICING

Cake decoration – 4 Down: Society newbie – DEB

Society newbie – 6 Down: Calf : dolphin :: ___ : bear – CUB

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a superb puzzle, showcasing a fantastic blend of local New England interest and global pop culture! The clues were highly engaging, featuring a specific Boston sporting event alongside references to a famous luxury brand and a Yankees slugger. The vocabulary spanned from Japanese cuisine to animal terms, making the solve varied and fun. This was a smart, quick puzzle that hit all the right notes. I’d rate the difficulty a satisfying 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

