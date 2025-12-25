Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 25, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 25, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 25, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

1 Across: Provide power to – FUEL

5 Across: Like a challenging cross-country racecourse – HILLY

6 Across: "Come in!" – ENTER

7 Across: Shirt size – LARGE

8 Across: Broadway offering – PLAY

1 Down: "Space: the ___ frontier …" (intro to the original "Star Trek" series) – FINAL

2 Down: The "U" of UHF – ULTRA

3 Down: Poem of lament – ELEGY

4 Down: Instrument associated with Orpheus – LYRE

5 Down: "Rescue me!" – HELP

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini offered a great example of how a few simple words can cover a lot of ground. I think it’s a very “friendly” crossword because it uses common terms we hear in everyday life, like theater shows and clothing sizes. It doesn’t try to trick you with confusing riddles; instead, it uses clear descriptions that make you feel smart for knowing the answers. It’s the perfect kind of quick brain exercise for a holiday morning—just challenging enough to be fun, but simple enough that it doesn’t feel like hard work. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

