Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 25, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 25, 2025.

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Provide power to – FUEL
  • 5 Across: Like a challenging cross-country racecourse – HILLY
  • 6 Across: “Come in!” – ENTER
  • 7 Across: Shirt size – LARGE
  • 8 Across: Broadway offering – PLAY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: “Space: the ___ frontier …” (intro to the original “Star Trek” series) – FINAL
  • 2 Down: The “U” of UHF – ULTRA
  • 3 Down: Poem of lament – ELEGY
  • 4 Down: Instrument associated with Orpheus – LYRE
  • 5 Down: “Rescue me!” – HELP

Today’s Mini offered a great example of how a few simple words can cover a lot of ground. I think it’s a very “friendly” crossword because it uses common terms we hear in everyday life, like theater shows and clothing sizes. It doesn’t try to trick you with confusing riddles; instead, it uses clear descriptions that make you feel smart for knowing the answers. It’s the perfect kind of quick brain exercise for a holiday morning—just challenging enough to be fun, but simple enough that it doesn’t feel like hard work. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

