Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 26, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Plunder – ROB

Plunder – 4 Across: “Knives Out” actor Evans – CHRIS

“Knives Out” actor Evans – 6 Across: Zodiac sign with scales – LIBRA

Zodiac sign with scales – 7 Across: Oneness – UNITY

Oneness – 8 Across: This and that – BOTH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Horned beast, for short – RHINO

Horned beast, for short – 2 Down: Planetary path – ORBIT

Planetary path – 3 Down: Maternity ward event – BIRTH

Maternity ward event – 4 Down: Sandwich with multiple layers – CLUB

Sandwich with multiple layers – 5 Down: Express in words – SAY

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is a great way to start the day because it is quick, fun, and smart. Unlike huge crosswords that take a long time to finish, the Mini gives you a fast win and a nice brain boost in just a couple of minutes. It uses a mix of movie stars, common facts, and simple wordplay, which makes it feel fresh and modern. Because the puzzle is so small, every word has to be perfect, and it’s very satisfying when everything fits together correctly. It is the perfect choice for anyone who wants a little challenge without feeling overwhelmed. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4.5 out of 5.

