Home » Puzzles » Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025

by akshita sharma
written by akshita sharma 0 comment

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 26, 2025.

Today's Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Plunder – ROB
  • 4 Across: “Knives Out” actor Evans – CHRIS
  • 6 Across: Zodiac sign with scales – LIBRA
  • 7 Across: Oneness – UNITY
  • 8 Across: This and that – BOTH

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Horned beast, for short – RHINO
  • 2 Down: Planetary path – ORBIT
  • 3 Down: Maternity ward event – BIRTH
  • 4 Down: Sandwich with multiple layers – CLUB
  • 5 Down: Express in words – SAY

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is a great way to start the day because it is quick, fun, and smart. Unlike huge crosswords that take a long time to finish, the Mini gives you a fast win and a nice brain boost in just a couple of minutes. It uses a mix of movie stars, common facts, and simple wordplay, which makes it feel fresh and modern. Because the puzzle is so small, every word has to be perfect, and it’s very satisfying when everything fits together correctly. It is the perfect choice for anyone who wants a little challenge without feeling overwhelmed. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

I'm Akshita Sharma, a content writer who loves learning new things. She enjoys creating crossword puzzle answers and discovering something new every day through content writing.

You may also like

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 26, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,360) Answers Today- December 26, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1337: December 26, 2025

Happening From Time to Time – Crossword Clue Answers

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 26,...

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 26, 2025)

The Telegraph Plusword 1,314 Answers Today: December 26, 2025

“NUMBERS 1, 2, 3, 5 AND 7…” Jumble Answers Today...

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1437 (December 26, 2025)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 26, 2025