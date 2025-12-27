Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 27, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 27, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

1 Across: ___ and breakfast (lodging choice) – BED

4 Across: "Say cheese!" – SMILE

6 Across: Caravan stops – OASES

7 Across: Garment for a monk – FROCK

8 Across: Camping shelter – TENT

1 Down: Animal often mistakenly called a buffalo – BISON

2 Down: Vote into office – ELECT

3 Down: Office fixture – DESK

4 Down: Like a cuddly toy – SOFT

5 Down: Female horse – MARE

Today’s puzzle is a great example of why people love the format. It leans into familiar, cosy imagery, such as travel lodging, photography, and outdoor adventures. The clues aren’t trying to trick you with obscure trivia; instead, they rely on everyday vocabulary and common associations. It’s the kind of grid that flows smoothly because once you get one or two “Across” words, the “Down” words almost solve themselves. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: