Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 3, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Spot on a die – Starts with “ P “

Spot on a die – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: Drink that’s generally canned? – Starts with “ S “

Drink that’s generally canned? – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: See 4-Down – Starts with “ L “

See 4-Down – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Geometric measurements of surfaces – Starts with “ A “

Geometric measurements of surfaces – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: To the point – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Wannabe – Starts with “ P “

Wannabe – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Brainstorming outputs – Starts with “ I “

Brainstorming outputs – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Break down grammatically – Starts with “ P “

Break down grammatically – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: With 5-Across, one not taking losing well – Starts with “ S “

With 5-Across, one not taking losing well – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Back muscle, familiarly – Starts with “L“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Spot on a die – PIP

Spot on a die – 4 Across: Drink that’s generally canned? – SODA

Drink that’s generally canned? – 5 Across: See 4-Down – LOSER

See 4-Down – 6 Across: Geometric measurements of surfaces – AREAS

Geometric measurements of surfaces – 7 Across: To the point – TERSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Wannabe – POSER

Wannabe – 2 Down: Brainstorming outputs – IDEAS

Brainstorming outputs – 3 Down: Break down grammatically – PARSE

Break down grammatically – 4 Down: With 5-Across, one not taking losing well – SORE

With 5-Across, one not taking losing well – 5 Down: Back muscle, familiarly – LAT

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a clever and concise puzzle that excelled at compact wordplay! The clues were sharp, cleverly using cross-references to create a fun, multi-part entry (4-Down and 5-Across). The vocabulary was highly accessible, ranging from common beverages and geometric terms to anatomical abbreviations. This was a rapid and highly satisfying solve that provided a quick mental challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

