Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 5, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 5, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for December 5, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Egyptian snake – Starts with " A "

4 Across: Stingray kin – Starts with " M "

6 Across: Fury – Starts with " A "

7 Across: T-bone, e.g. – Starts with " S "

8 Across: Capitol ___ – Starts with "H"

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Financial backer – Starts with " A "

2 Down: Incredible bargain – Starts with " S "

3 Down: Fenway ___ – Starts with " P "

4 Down: Turn to pulp, as potatoes – Starts with " M "

5 Down: Opposed to – Starts with "A"

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

1 Across: Egyptian snake – ASP

4 Across: Stingray kin – MANTA

6 Across: Fury – ANGER

7 Across: T-bone, e.g. – STEAK

8 Across: Capitol ___ – HILL

1 Down: Financial backer – ANGEL

2 Down: Incredible bargain – STEAK

3 Down: Fenway ___ – PARK

4 Down: Turn to pulp, as potatoes – MASH

5 Down: Opposed to – ANTI

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a highly engaging puzzle that featured a brilliant local Boston reference alongside clever, tricky wordplay! The clues blended natural history (various animals) and culinary terms with a great, familiar nod to Fenway right in the down clues. The puzzle also featured a highly unusual and fun instance of two different clues having the same answer, which is a rare but delightful twist in a Mini. This was a very memorable and smooth solve. I’d rate the difficulty a satisfying 3 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

