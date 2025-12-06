Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 6, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 6, 2025.
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for December 6, 2025
Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Campbell’s container – Starts with “C“
- 4 Across: Stock unit – Starts with “S“
- 6 Across: Like a haunted house – Starts with “E“
- 7 Across: ___ war (fought) – Starts with “W“
- 8 Across: Tax write-off – Starts with “L“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: ___ pants (apparel with many pockets) – Starts with “C“
- 2 Down: Zodiac sign following Pisces – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Requirements – Starts with “N“
- 4 Down: Darn clothes – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: Restore to well-being – Starts with “H“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025
Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Campbell’s container – CAN
- 4 Across: Stock unit – SHARE
- 6 Across: Like a haunted house – EERIE
- 7 Across: ___ war (fought) – WAGED
- 8 Across: Tax write-off – LOSS
Down Answers: ⬇️
What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Today’s Mini was a highly accessible puzzle focused primarily on common vocabulary and everyday concepts. The clues were straightforward, ranging from familiar food containers and stock market terms to clothing types and zodiac signs. The puzzle was extremely clean and quick to solve, with all the entries interlocking smoothly. This was an excellent, confidence-boosting challenge perfect for a fast brain break. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!