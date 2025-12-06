Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 6, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 6, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for December 6, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Campbell's container – Starts with " C "

4 Across: Stock unit – Starts with " S "

6 Across: Like a haunted house – Starts with " E "

7 Across: ___ war (fought) – Starts with " W "

8 Across: Tax write-off – Starts with "L"

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: ___ pants (apparel with many pockets) – Starts with " C "

2 Down: Zodiac sign following Pisces – Starts with " A "

3 Down: Requirements – Starts with " N "

4 Down: Darn clothes – Starts with " S "

5 Down: Restore to well-being – Starts with "H"

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

1 Across: Campbell's container – CAN

4 Across: Stock unit – SHARE

6 Across: Like a haunted house – EERIE

7 Across: ___ war (fought) – WAGED

8 Across: Tax write-off – LOSS

1 Down: ___ pants (apparel with many pockets) – CARGO

2 Down: Zodiac sign following Pisces – ARIES

3 Down: Requirements – NEEDS

4 Down: Darn clothes – SEW

5 Down: Restore to well-being – HEAL

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a highly accessible puzzle focused primarily on common vocabulary and everyday concepts. The clues were straightforward, ranging from familiar food containers and stock market terms to clothing types and zodiac signs. The puzzle was extremely clean and quick to solve, with all the entries interlocking smoothly. This was an excellent, confidence-boosting challenge perfect for a fast brain break. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

