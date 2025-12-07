Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 7, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 7, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for December 7, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: ___ Jeanne d’Arc – Starts with “ S “

___ Jeanne d’Arc – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: Invoice add-on – Starts with “ T “

Invoice add-on – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: OpenAI CEO Altman – Starts with “ S “

OpenAI CEO Altman – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Tear – Starts with “ R “

Tear – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Actress Longoria – Starts with “ E “

Actress Longoria – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Be in debt – Starts with “ O “

Be in debt – Starts with “ “ 11 Across: Badger – Starts with “ N “

Badger – Starts with “ “ 12 Across: Good deal for a shopper – Starts with “ B “

Good deal for a shopper – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Grant a right to – Starts with “ E “

Grant a right to – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Cozy home – Starts with “N“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Disco light – Starts with “ S “

Disco light – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Island also known as the Republic of China – Starts with “ T “

Island also known as the Republic of China – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Whiz – Starts with “ E “

Whiz – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Half of Congress – Starts with “ S “

Half of Congress – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Benefits – Starts with “ A “

Benefits – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Metal sticker? – Starts with “ M “

Metal sticker? – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: ___ and tonic – Starts with “G“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 7, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: ___ Jeanne d’Arc – STE

___ Jeanne d’Arc – 4 Across: Invoice add-on – TAX

Invoice add-on – 5 Across: OpenAI CEO Altman – SAM

OpenAI CEO Altman – 8 Across: Tear – RIP

Tear – 9 Across: Actress Longoria – EVA

Actress Longoria – 10 Across: Be in debt – OWE

Be in debt – 11 Across: Badger – NAG

Badger – 12 Across: Good deal for a shopper – BARGAIN

Good deal for a shopper – 14 Across: Grant a right to – ENTITLE

Grant a right to – 15 Across: Cozy home – NEST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Disco light – STROBE

Disco light – 2 Down: Island also known as the Republic of China – TAIWAN

Island also known as the Republic of China – 3 Down: Whiz – EXPERT

Whiz – 5 Down: Half of Congress – SENATE

Half of Congress – 6 Down: Benefits – AVAILS

Benefits – 7 Down: Metal sticker? – MAGNET

Metal sticker? – 13 Down: ___ and tonic – GIN

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s larger Mini provided a fantastic and current challenge, featuring a strong blend of pop culture, geopolitics, and finance! The clues were highly varied, with references to a famous tech CEO, a specific East Asian island, and legislative bodies. The vocabulary was smart and engaging, offering a great range from a classic disco light to a classic cocktail ingredient. The grid was rewarding to navigate. I’d rate the difficulty a satisfying 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

