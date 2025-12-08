Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 8, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for December 8, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Aluminium recyclable – Starts with “ C “

Aluminium recyclable – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: YouTuber’s request – Starts with “ S “

YouTuber’s request – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Like a haunted house – Starts with “ E “

Like a haunted house – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Carried on, as a conflict – Starts with “ W “

Carried on, as a conflict – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Coin flip – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Ship’s freight – Starts with “ C “

Ship’s freight – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Zodiac ram – Starts with “ A “

Zodiac ram – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Must-haves – Starts with “ N “

Must-haves – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Stitch up – Starts with “ S “

Stitch up – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Miami’s N.B.A. team – Starts with “H“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Aluminium recyclable – CAN

Aluminium recyclable – 4 Across: YouTuber’s request – SHARE

YouTuber’s request – 6 Across: Like a haunted house – EERIE

Like a haunted house – 7 Across: Carried on, as a conflict – WAGED

Carried on, as a conflict – 8 Across: Coin flip – TOSS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Ship’s freight – CARGO

Ship’s freight – 2 Down: Zodiac ram – ARIES

Zodiac ram – 3 Down: Must-haves – NEEDS

Must-haves – 4 Down: Stitch up – SEW

Stitch up – 5 Down: Miami’s N.B.A. team – HEAT

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a clean and engaging puzzle that smoothly balanced everyday items with pop culture and regional sports. The clues were accessible, ranging from common recyclables and zodiac signs to a staple social media request and a well-known Florida basketball team. The vocabulary was straightforward, making the grid fill up quickly and smoothly. This was a great, fast-paced mental exercise. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

