Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: December 9, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 9, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Purple shade – PLUM
  • 5 Across: Stirred up – RILED
  • 7 Across: ___ circle – INNER
  • 8 Across: Substantial, as a role – MEATY
  • 9 Across: Slip up – ERR

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Amazon offering – PRIME
  • 2 Down: Large ocean vessel – LINER
  • 3 Down: Relating to one of the forearm bones – ULNAR
  • 4 Down: ___-cute (rom-com trope) – MEET
  • 6 Down: Towel off – DRY

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

This Boston Globe Mini has a clean, confident feel, with straightforward but well-crafted clues that make the solve smooth without ever feeling flat. The grid has a nicely balanced mix of everyday vocabulary and slightly punchier choices, giving it a bit of personality while still keeping things accessible. Everything locks together neatly, and the highlighted column adds a small but satisfying moment of cohesion once the pattern emerges. It’s a crisp, tidy mini that does exactly what a daily bite-sized crossword should. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

