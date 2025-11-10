Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 10, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 10, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 10, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Amazement — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Across: Atomizer output — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Martini garnish — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: Comes in last — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 8 Across: Poetic tribute — Starts with the letter “O”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Stand up — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 2 Down: Greeting from a distance — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 3 Down: Hurricane centers — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 4 Down: Unaccompanied — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Down: Trudge — Starts with the letter “P”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Amazement — AWE

4 Across: Atomizer output — SPRAY

6 Across: Martini garnish — OLIVE

7 Across: Comes in last — LOSES

8 Across: Poetic tribute — ODE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Stand up — ARISE

2 Down: Greeting from a distance — WAVE

3 Down: Hurricane centers — EYES

4 Down: Unaccompanied — SOLO

5 Down: Trudge — PLOD



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a charming, bite-sized puzzle that focused beautifully on core vocabulary and classic crossword entries. The clues, ranging from a staple cocktail garnish to poetic forms and weather phenomena, were clean and highly accessible. This was an exceptionally smooth solve; the intersecting letters clicked into place quickly, making for a fluid and enjoyable experience. It’s the perfect little puzzle for a truly fast mental break. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3 out of 5.

