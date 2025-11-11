Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 11, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 11, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 11, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Spider’s trap — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 4 Across: Scoundrel — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 6 Across: Song style associated with the Alps — Starts with the letter “ Y ”

” 7 Across: Like noble gases — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: “The ___ Hungry Caterpillar” (classic Eric Carle book) — Starts with the letter “V”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Heron, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 2 Down: “___ kiss begins with Kay” (jewelry ad slogan) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: Alternative to suspenders — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Down: Ukraine’s capital — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 5 Down: Zilch — Starts with the letter “N”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Spider’s trap — WEB

4 Across: Scoundrel — KNAVE

6 Across: Song style associated with the Alps — YODEL

7 Across: Like noble gases — INERT

8 Across: “The ___ Hungry Caterpillar” (classic Eric Carle book) — VERY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Heron, e.g. — WADER

2 Down: “___ kiss begins with Kay” (jewelry ad slogan) — EVERY

3 Down: Alternative to suspenders — BELT

4 Down: Ukraine’s capital — KYIV

5 Down: Zilch — NONE



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a delightful mix of natural history, geography, and pop culture advertising! The clues were well-crafted, offering a fun challenge that required a solid knowledge base, from classic children’s literature to European capital cities. The vocabulary was fresh and interesting, making the intersections particularly satisfying to figure out. This was a smart, accessible, and highly entertaining solve. I’d rate the difficulty a balanced 3 out of 5.

