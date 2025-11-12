Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 12, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 12, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 12, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “How ___ this happen?” — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 4 Across: Action verb in a children’s game — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 5 Across: Number of Super Bowls won by Tom Brady — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Neighborhoods — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: For better or ___ — Starts with the letter “W”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Deep-sea explorer — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 2 Down: Brainstorming outputs — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 3 Down: Thickly packed — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 4 Down: Sub sandwich — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 5 Down: Tool with teeth — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 12, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “How ___ this happen?” — DID

4 Across: Action verb in a children’s game — HIDE

5 Across: Number of Super Bowls won by Tom Brady — SEVEN

6 Across: Neighborhoods — AREAS

7 Across: For better or ___ — WORSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Deep-sea explorer — DIVER

2 Down: Brainstorming outputs — IDEAS

3 Down: Thickly packed — DENSE

4 Down: Sub sandwich — HERO

5 Down: Tool with teeth — SAW



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was sharp and focused, leaning heavily into common phrases and pop culture trivia, specifically a great nod to a famous New England sports legend! The clues were highly relatable, ranging from a staple children’s game action to a classic deli item. The vocabulary was straightforward, ensuring a very fast and smooth solving experience. This was a fun, quick hit that was easy to conquer. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 2 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

