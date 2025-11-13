Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 13, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 13, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 13, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Passport endorsement — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Windshield attachment — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 7 Across: “E” on a gas gauge — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 8 Across: Snaky swimmers — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 9 Across: Have a go at — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: ___ potato fries — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Microwave feature — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 3 Down: Respond to a job listing, say — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Down: Big Apple ballplayers — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 5 Down: Be nosy — Starts with the letter “P”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 13, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Passport endorsement — STAMP

6 Across: Windshield attachment — WIPER

7 Across: “E” on a gas gauge — EMPTY

8 Across: Snaky swimmers — EELS

9 Across: Have a go at — TRY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ___ potato fries — SWEET

2 Down: Microwave feature — TIMER

3 Down: Respond to a job listing, say — APPLY

4 Down: Big Apple ballplayers — METS

5 Down: Be nosy — PRY



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was an extremely accessible puzzle, centred mostly on everyday objects and common experiences. The clues were straightforward, ranging from features on your car’s dashboard to a familiar restaurant side dish and a major NYC sports team. The vocabulary was widespread, allowing the grid to fill up quickly and smoothly. This was an excellent, confidence-boosting solve that required minimal effort. I’d rate the difficulty a very quick 3.5 out of 5.

