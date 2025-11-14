Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 14, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Implements for a confident crossword solver — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 5 Across: Poison ___ (irritating shrub) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Make a swap — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: Japanese, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: “Beauty and the Beast” princess — Starts with the letter “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Boxer’s earnings — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 2 Down: Computer correspondence — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: Tennis great with a record 14 French Open titles — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 4 Down: Public spectacle — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Down: Shot-in-the-dark guess — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Implements for a confident crossword solver — PENS

5 Across: Poison ___ (irritating shrub) — SUMAC

6 Across: Make a swap — TRADE

7 Across: Japanese, e.g. — ASIAN

8 Across: “Beauty and the Beast” princess — BELLE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Boxer’s earnings — PURSE

2 Down: Computer correspondence — EMAIL

3 Down: Tennis great with a record 14 French Open titles — NADAL

4 Down: Public spectacle — SCENE

5 Down: Shot-in-the-dark guess — STAB



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a superb collection of clues that mixed common vocabulary with pop culture and sports history! The entries were highly engaging, featuring references to a famous Disney princess and a legendary tennis champion alongside more botanical terms. The puzzle flowed extremely well, as the key intersections made the names and specific terms easy to piece together. This was a satisfyingly smart and well-rounded Mini. I’d rate the difficulty a balanced 3 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: