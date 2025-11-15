Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 15, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 15, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 15, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Audi rival — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Across: Baseball gaffe — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 6 Across: “___ Vice” — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 7 Across: Buffoon — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: High-strung — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “If I Only Had a ___” (“The Wizard of Oz” song) — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: Tibetan dumplings — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 3 Down: Compose, as a letter — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 4 Down: Send forth — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Merry-go-round, e.g. — Starts with the letter “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Audi rival — BMW

4 Across: Baseball gaffe — ERROR

6 Across: “___ Vice” — MIAMI

7 Across: Buffoon — IDIOT

8 Across: High-strung — TENSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “If I Only Had a ___” (“The Wizard of Oz” song) — BRAIN

2 Down: Tibetan dumplings — MOMOS

3 Down: Compose, as a letter — WRITE

4 Down: Send forth — EMIT

5 Down: Merry-go-round, e.g. — RIDE



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a sharp and punchy puzzle that blended modern and classic references beautifully! The clues spanned a fun range, from luxury car brands and classic 80s TV to a wonderful nod to The Wizard of Oz. Notably, the inclusion of Tibetan dumplings added a unique and flavorful touch to the puzzle’s variety. The solve was quick and highly engaging, offering a great balance of general knowledge and trivia. I’d rate the difficulty a smooth 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

