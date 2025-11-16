Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 16, 2025.
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 16, 2025
Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Opposite of post- — Starts with the letter “P”
- 4 Across: Ancient artifact — Starts with the letter “R”
- 7 Across: Boxster automaker — Starts with the letter “P”
- 9 Across: ___-cone (summer treat) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 10 Across: Umpire’s call — Starts with the letter “O”
- 11 Across: Home of the Braves — Starts with the letter “A”
- 13 Across: Skateboarding jump — Starts with the letter “O”
- 14 Across: Mac alternatives — Starts with the letter “P”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: “On the double!” — Starts with the letter “P”
- 2 Down: Throw the dice again — Starts with the letter “R”
- 3 Down: Chicago trains — Starts with the letter “E”
- 5 Down: Quintessential — Starts with the letter “I”
- 6 Down: ___ and Ladders (classic board game) — Starts with the letter “C”
- 7 Down: Pro bono TV spot — Starts with the letter “P”
- 8 Down: Info. for an airport pick-up — Starts with the letter “E”
- 12 Down: Matterhorn, e.g. — Starts with the letter “A”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025
Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Opposite of post- — PRE
- 4 Across: Ancient artifact — RELIC
- 7 Across: Boxster automaker — PORSCHE
- 9 Across: ___-cone (summer treat) — SNO
- 10 Across: Umpire’s call — OUT
- 11 Across: Home of the Braves — ATLANTA
- 13 Across: Skateboarding jump — OLLIE
- 14 Across: Mac alternatives — PCS
Down Answers: ⬇️
What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Today’s larger Mini provided a fantastic dose of pop culture and regional trivia! The clues were highly varied, spanning from a famous luxury car brand and a classic board game to a major US city’s sports team. The overall feel was smart, accessible, and very satisfying, with clever entries like the skateboarding jump and the airport information abbreviation. It was an enjoyable, medium-difficulty challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!