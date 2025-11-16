Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 16, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 16, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Opposite of post- — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 4 Across: Ancient artifact — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 7 Across: Boxster automaker — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 9 Across: ___-cone (summer treat) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 10 Across: Umpire’s call — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 11 Across: Home of the Braves — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 13 Across: Skateboarding jump — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 14 Across: Mac alternatives — Starts with the letter “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “On the double!” — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 2 Down: Throw the dice again — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 3 Down: Chicago trains — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Quintessential — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 6 Down: ___ and Ladders (classic board game) — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 7 Down: Pro bono TV spot — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 8 Down: Info. for an airport pick-up — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 12 Down: Matterhorn, e.g. — Starts with the letter “A”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Opposite of post- — PRE

4 Across: Ancient artifact — RELIC

7 Across: Boxster automaker — PORSCHE

9 Across: ___-cone (summer treat) — SNO

10 Across: Umpire’s call — OUT

11 Across: Home of the Braves — ATLANTA

13 Across: Skateboarding jump — OLLIE

14 Across: Mac alternatives — PCS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “On the double!” — PRONTO

2 Down: Throw the dice again — REROLL

3 Down: Chicago trains — ELS

5 Down: Quintessential — ICONIC

6 Down: ___ and Ladders (classic board game) — CHUTES

7 Down: Pro bono TV spot — PSA

8 Down: Info. for an airport pick-up — ETA

12 Down: Matterhorn, e.g. — ALP



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s larger Mini provided a fantastic dose of pop culture and regional trivia! The clues were highly varied, spanning from a famous luxury car brand and a classic board game to a major US city’s sports team. The overall feel was smart, accessible, and very satisfying, with clever entries like the skateboarding jump and the airport information abbreviation. It was an enjoyable, medium-difficulty challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

