Today's Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 17, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Dismal, as news — Starts with the letter “G
  • 5 Across: Garlic unit — Starts with the letter “C
  • 6 Across: Mountain retreat — Starts with the letter “C
  • 7 Across: Took a stab at — Starts with the letter “T
  • 8 Across: Sells via machine — Starts with the letter “V

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Blinding light — Starts with the letter “G
  • 2 Down: Batman’s sidekick — Starts with the letter “R
  • 3 Down: Like some walls covered with vines — Starts with the letter “I
  • 4 Down: Darns socks, say — Starts with the letter “M
  • 5 Down: Video surveillance, briefly — Starts with the letter “C

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Dismal, as news — GRIM
  • 5 Across: Garlic unit — CLOVE
  • 6 Across: Mountain retreat — CABIN
  • 7 Across: Took a stab at — TRIED
  • 8 Across: Sells via machine — VENDS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Blinding light — GLARE
  • 2 Down: Batman’s sidekick — ROBIN
  • 3 Down: Like some walls covered with vines — IVIED
  • 4 Down: Darns socks, say — MENDS
  • 5 Down: Video surveillance, briefly — CCTV

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a highly accessible and fun puzzle, perfectly balancing everyday vocabulary with classic pop culture! The clues were straightforward, ranging from common cooking terms like a garlic unit to the famous Batman sidekick. The grid was smooth and easy to navigate, with familiar concepts ensuring rapid progress. This was a confidence-boosting, quick, engaging, and enjoyable brain break. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

