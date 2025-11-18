Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 18, 2025.
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025
Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Soup container — Starts with the letter “C”
- 4 Across: Fire hydrant attachment — Starts with the letter “H”
- 5 Across: Very thickly populated — Starts with the letter “D”
- 6 Across: Strongly advised — Starts with the letter “U”
- 7 Across: Footwear on a rainy day — Starts with the letter “B”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Michael Crichton novel set in Africa — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2 Down: Balance sheet item — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: Must-haves — Starts with the letter “N”
- 4 Down: Role model, often — Starts with the letter “H”
- 5 Down: Do a voice-over for — Starts with the letter “D”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025
Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Soup container — CAN
- 4 Across: Fire hydrant attachment — HOSE
- 5 Across: Very thickly populated — DENSE
- 6 Across: Strongly advised — URGED
- 7 Across: Footwear on a rainy day — BOOTS
Down Answers: ⬇️
What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Today’s Mini was a highly accessible and very quick solve, focusing mostly on everyday objects and common vocabulary. The clues were straightforward, ranging from features on a fire hydrant to common footwear and a staple accounting term. The most challenging and interesting clue was the reference to the famous Michael Crichton novel, adding a nice touch of trivia. Overall, the solve was extremely smooth and confidence-boosting. I’d rate the difficulty a speedy 3 out of 5.
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!