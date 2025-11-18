Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 18, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Soup container — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Across: Fire hydrant attachment — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 5 Across: Very thickly populated — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 6 Across: Strongly advised — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 7 Across: Footwear on a rainy day — Starts with the letter “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Michael Crichton novel set in Africa — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Balance sheet item — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Must-haves — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 4 Down: Role model, often — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 5 Down: Do a voice-over for — Starts with the letter “D”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Soup container — CAN

4 Across: Fire hydrant attachment — HOSE

5 Across: Very thickly populated — DENSE

6 Across: Strongly advised — URGED

7 Across: Footwear on a rainy day — BOOTS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Michael Crichton novel set in Africa — CONGO

2 Down: Balance sheet item — ASSET

3 Down: Must-haves — NEEDS

4 Down: Role model, often — HERO

5 Down: Do a voice-over for — DUB



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a highly accessible and very quick solve, focusing mostly on everyday objects and common vocabulary. The clues were straightforward, ranging from features on a fire hydrant to common footwear and a staple accounting term. The most challenging and interesting clue was the reference to the famous Michael Crichton novel, adding a nice touch of trivia. Overall, the solve was extremely smooth and confidence-boosting. I’d rate the difficulty a speedy 3 out of 5.

