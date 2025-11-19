Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 19, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Number of championships won by the Boston Celtics in the 21st century — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 4 Across: “No ___, no foul” — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 6 Across: Opposite of rural — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 8 Across: “Say cheese!” — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 9 Across: Bouillabaisse, e.g. — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Consequently — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 2 Down: Reheats — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 3 Down: Satellite’s path — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 5 Down: Rooster or stallion — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 7 Down: Just released — Starts with the letter “N”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Number of championships won by the Boston Celtics in the 21st century — TWO

4 Across: “No ___, no foul” — HARM

6 Across: Opposite of rural — URBAN

8 Across: “Say cheese!” — SMILE

9 Across: Bouillabaisse, e.g. — STEW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Consequently — THUS

2 Down: Reheats — WARMS

3 Down: Satellite’s path — ORBIT

5 Down: Rooster or stallion — MALE

7 Down: Just released — NEW



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was an absolute treat, especially for New England sports fans! The puzzle was cleverly anchored by a great clue referencing the region’s famous basketball history, balancing it with familiar concepts like geography and photography terms. The vocabulary was clean and direct, ensuring that the entire grid filled up quickly once you found the initial entry points. This was a smooth, satisfying, and locally flavored solve. I’d rate the difficulty a speedy 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

