Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 20, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Amusement — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 4 Across: Elemental unit — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 6 Across: Bend downward — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Across: Past or present — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Take ten — Starts with the letter “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: ___ one (swindle) — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 2 Down: Speak — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 3 Down: Nary a soul — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 5 Down: Forest growth — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 7 Down: ___ rock (inanimate companion) — Starts with the letter “P”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Amusement — FUN

4 Across: Elemental unit — ATOM

6 Across: Bend downward — STOOP

8 Across: Past or present — TENSE

9 Across: Take ten — REST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ___ one (swindle) — FAST

2 Down: Speak — UTTER

3 Down: Nary a soul — NOONE

5 Down: Forest growth — MOSS

7 Down: ___ rock (inanimate companion) — PET



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a highly accessible and concise puzzle, focusing beautifully on core vocabulary and common concepts. The clues were straightforward, ranging from a familiar grammatical term to a nod to a famous inanimate companion. The vocabulary was very common, allowing the grid to fill up quickly and smoothly. This was a classic, confidence-boosting solve that requires minimal time. I’d rate the difficulty a speedy 3 out of 5.

