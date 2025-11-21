Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 21, 2025.
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025
Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Hospital section — Starts with the letter “W”
- 5 Across: Eagerly anticipate — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7 Across: Expire, as a subscription — Starts with the letter “L”
- 8 Across: Split second — Starts with the letter “T”
- 9 Across: Last letter of the alphabet, in England — Starts with the letter “Z”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Ballroom dance — Starts with the letter “W”
- 2 Down: Fully informed — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: Swift — Starts with the letter “R”
- 4 Down: ___ jockey — Starts with the letter “D”
- 6 Down: Golf peg — Starts with the letter “T”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025
Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Hospital section — WARD
- 5 Across: Eagerly anticipate — AWAIT
- 7 Across: Expire, as a subscription — LAPSE
- 8 Across: Split second — TRICE
- 9 Across: Last letter of the alphabet, in England — ZED
Down Answers: ⬇️
What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Today’s Mini was a charming puzzle that featured a great blend of common vocabulary and clever cluing. The entries ranged across familiar topics, from hospital logistics and time measurements to British spelling conventions. The grid was straightforward to solve, with the longer vertical entries like the ballroom dance providing helpful intersections. This was a smooth, engaging, and satisfyingly quick brain exercise. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!