Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 23, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 23, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 23, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Kathmandu’s country — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 6 Across: Philanthropists — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 7 Across: Got around at a get-together — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 8 Across: Excessively fastidious — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 9 Across: Nullified — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 13 Across: Magnetite, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 14 Across: Overlook, as bad behavior — Starts with the letter “C“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Nine-sided figure — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 2 Down: Where Birmingham is — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: D.C. figure — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 4 Down: “___ you kidding?” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 5 Down: Hallucinogenic drug: Abbr. — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 6 Down: Money, in Mexico — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 7 Down: Crazed — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 10 Down: Overly — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 11 Down: Directional ending — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 12 Down: Actor Billy ___ Williams — Starts with the letter “D”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Kathmandu’s country — NEPAL

6 Across: Philanthropists — DONORS

7 Across: Got around at a get-together — MINGLED

8 Across: Excessively fastidious — AN*L

9 Across: Nullified — NEGATED

13 Across: Magnetite, e.g. — IRONORE

14 Across: Overlook, as bad behavior — CONDONE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Nine-sided figure — NONAGON

2 Down: Where Birmingham is — ENGLAND

3 Down: D.C. figure — POL

4 Down: “___ you kidding?” — ARE

5 Down: Hallucinogenic drug: LSD

6 Down: Money, in Mexico — DINERO

7 Down: Crazed — MANIC

10 Down: Overly — TOO

11 Down: Directional ending — ERN

12 Down: Actor Billy ___ Williams — DEE



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic and well-balanced Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of geographical trivia (Kathmandu’s country, where Birmingham is), straightforward vocabulary (like the synonym for nullified or overly fastidious), and fun cultural and pop-culture anchors (the Mexican money and the actor Billy). The initial letters offer great assistance for a smooth solve. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt like a quick, satisfying test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3.4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: