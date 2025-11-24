Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 24, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 24, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Content of an A.T.M. — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 5 Across: Title holder — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: New Zealand native — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 8 Across: Stuck in the muck — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 9 Across: Had a bite — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Character in the 2017 film “I, Tonya”? — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: “___ further instructions” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Bed bug? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Roll call reply — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 6 Down: Dispose (of) — Starts with the letter “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Content of an A.T.M. — CASH

5 Across: Title holder — OWNER

7 Across: New Zealand native — MAORI

8 Across: Stuck in the muck — MIRED

9 Across: Had a bite — ATE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Character in the 2017 film “I, Tonya”? — COMMA

2 Down: “___ further instructions” — AWAIT

3 Down: Bed bug? — SNORE

4 Down: Roll call reply — HERE

6 Down: Dispose (of) — RID



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a clever and accessible puzzle, blending common terms with slightly trickier, more inventive clues! The vocabulary ranged from everyday concepts like banking content and title status to a specific New Zealand native. The most playful entry was certainly the clue referencing a 2017 film title, requiring a moment of lateral thinking. Overall, the puzzle offered a good mix of smooth sailing and light wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

