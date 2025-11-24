Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 24, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 24, 2025.
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025
Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Content of an A.T.M. — Starts with the letter “C”
- 5 Across: Title holder — Starts with the letter “O”
- 7 Across: New Zealand native — Starts with the letter “M”
- 8 Across: Stuck in the muck — Starts with the letter “M”
- 9 Across: Had a bite — Starts with the letter “A”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Character in the 2017 film “I, Tonya”? — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2 Down: “___ further instructions” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: Bed bug? — Starts with the letter “S”
- 4 Down: Roll call reply — Starts with the letter “H”
- 6 Down: Dispose (of) — Starts with the letter “R”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!
Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025
Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Content of an A.T.M. — CASH
- 5 Across: Title holder — OWNER
- 7 Across: New Zealand native — MAORI
- 8 Across: Stuck in the muck — MIRED
- 9 Across: Had a bite — ATE
Down Answers: ⬇️
What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Today’s Mini was a clever and accessible puzzle, blending common terms with slightly trickier, more inventive clues! The vocabulary ranged from everyday concepts like banking content and title status to a specific New Zealand native. The most playful entry was certainly the clue referencing a 2017 film title, requiring a moment of lateral thinking. Overall, the puzzle offered a good mix of smooth sailing and light wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword
Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:
- The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
- The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
- Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
- Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
- Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!