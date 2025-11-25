Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 25, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Walk with a swagger — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: “Been ___, done that” — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: Heart or lung, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 8 Across: Not artificial — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 9 Across: “Young Frankenstein” director Brooks — Starts with the letter “M”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Serious weather event — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Number of bases earned by a triple — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 3 Down: Befitting a monarch — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 4 Down: Russia’s ___ Mountains — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 5 Down: Value of a Roman numeral X — Starts with the letter “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Walk with a swagger — STRUT

6 Across: “Been ___, done that” — THERE

7 Across: Heart or lung, e.g. — ORGAN

8 Across: Not artificial — REAL

9 Across: “Young Frankenstein” director Brooks — MEL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Serious weather event — STORM

2 Down: Number of bases earned by a triple — THREE

3 Down: Befitting a monarch — REGAL

4 Down: Russia’s ___ Mountains — URAL

5 Down: Value of a Roman numeral X — TEN



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a delightful mix of classic crossword vocabulary and fun pop culture trivia! The clues were well-balanced, ranging from a familiar director of comedy classics to a specific Russian mountain range and common terms for internal body parts. The grid offered a smooth, rewarding experience, with all the entries fitting neatly together. This was a smart, clean, and highly enjoyable quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a satisfying 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: