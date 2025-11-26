Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 26, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “Yum!” – Starts with “ T “

“Yum!” – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Conscious – Starts with “ A “

Conscious – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Cozy home often made of logs – Starts with “ C “

Cozy home often made of logs – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Gumbo vegetable – Starts with “ O “

Gumbo vegetable – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Bird food – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Tex-Mex snacks – Starts with “ T “

Tex-Mex snacks – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Conscious – Starts with “ A “

Conscious – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Buffalo ice hockey player – Starts with “ S “

Buffalo ice hockey player – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Three-note chord – Starts with “ T “

Three-note chord – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: 100-___ shop (Japanese discount store) – Starts with “Y“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Yum!” — TASTY

“Yum!” — 6 Across: Conscious — AWARE

Conscious — 7 Across: Cozy home often made of logs — CABIN

Cozy home often made of logs — 8 Across: Gumbo vegetable — OKRA

Gumbo vegetable — 9 Across: Bird food — SEED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Tex-Mex snacks — TACOS

Tex-Mex snacks — 2 Down: Conscious — AWAKE

Conscious — 3 Down: Buffalo ice hockey player — SABRE

Buffalo ice hockey player — 4 Down: Three-note chord — TRIAD

Three-note chord — 5 Down: 100-___ shop (Japanese discount store) — YEN

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Boston Globe mini had a crisp, snappy feel that made it a fun little burst of wordplay. The grid was clean and the fill felt purposeful, with no wasted space. Cluing struck a nice balance between direct and clever, giving just enough personality without slowing the pace. Overall, it delivered a quick, tidy solve with a satisfying finish — exactly what a good mini should do.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

