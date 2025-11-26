Home » Puzzles » Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 26, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: “Yum!” – Starts with “T
  • 6 Across: Conscious – Starts with “A
  • 7 Across: Cozy home often made of logs – Starts with “C
  • 8 Across: Gumbo vegetable – Starts with “O
  • 9 Across: Bird food – Starts with “S

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Tex-Mex snacks – Starts with “T
  • 2 Down: Conscious – Starts with “A
  • 3 Down: Buffalo ice hockey player – Starts with “S
  • 4 Down: Three-note chord – Starts with “T
  • 5 Down: 100-___ shop (Japanese discount store) – Starts with “Y

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: “Yum!” — TASTY
  • 6 Across: Conscious — AWARE
  • 7 Across: Cozy home often made of logs — CABIN
  • 8 Across: Gumbo vegetable — OKRA
  • 9 Across: Bird food — SEED

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Tex-Mex snacks — TACOS
  • 2 Down: Conscious — AWAKE
  • 3 Down: Buffalo ice hockey player — SABRE
  • 4 Down: Three-note chord — TRIAD
  • 5 Down: 100-___ shop (Japanese discount store) — YEN

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Boston Globe mini had a crisp, snappy feel that made it a fun little burst of wordplay. The grid was clean and the fill felt purposeful, with no wasted space. Cluing struck a nice balance between direct and clever, giving just enough personality without slowing the pace. Overall, it delivered a quick, tidy solve with a satisfying finish — exactly what a good mini should do.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

