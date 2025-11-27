Home » Puzzles » Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 27, 2025.

Today's Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: ___ Game (Dystopian Netflix show) – Starts with “S
  • 6 Across: Bizarre – Starts with “O
  • 7 Across: Conductor’s wand – Starts with “B
  • 8 Across: Tenant’s payment – Starts with “R
  • 9 Across: Take a crack at – Starts with “T

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Have a bawl – Starts with “S
  • 2 Down: Measure equal to 32 fluid ounces – Starts with “Q
  • 3 Down: “That’s ___ nonsense!” – Starts with “U
  • 4 Down: Literary twist – Starts with “I
  • 5 Down: Fender bender – Starts with “D

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: ___ Game (Dystopian Netflix show) – SQUID
  • 6 Across: Bizarre – OUTRE
  • 7 Across: Conductor’s wand – BATON
  • 8 Across: Tenant’s payment – RENT
  • 9 Across: Take a crack at – TRY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Have a bawl – SOB
  • 2 Down: Measure equal to 32 fluid ounces – QUART
  • 3 Down: “That’s ___ nonsense!” – UTTER
  • 4 Down: Literary twist – IRONY
  • 5 Down: Fender bender – DENT

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a highly entertaining puzzle, featuring a sharp blend of contemporary pop culture and classic vocabulary! The clues were varied and engaging, ranging from a wildly popular streaming show to liquid measurements and literary devices. The grid was straightforward to navigate, making for a smooth and quick solve. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that offered just the right amount of wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

“Warming Up Some Leftovers” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November...

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

“THEIR THANKSGIVING DINNER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 27, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1408 (November 27, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – November 27, 2025

“Enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers:...

“Praise for animating Kate…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer,...

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 27, 2025)

Today’s Hurdle #1426 Answer – November 27, 2025