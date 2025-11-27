Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 27, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: ___ Game (Dystopian Netflix show) – Starts with “ S “

___ Game (Dystopian Netflix show) – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Bizarre – Starts with “ O “

Bizarre – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Conductor’s wand – Starts with “ B “

Conductor’s wand – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Tenant’s payment – Starts with “ R “

Tenant’s payment – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Take a crack at – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Have a bawl – Starts with “ S “

Have a bawl – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Measure equal to 32 fluid ounces – Starts with “ Q “

Measure equal to 32 fluid ounces – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: “That’s ___ nonsense!” – Starts with “ U “

“That’s ___ nonsense!” – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Literary twist – Starts with “ I “

Literary twist – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Fender bender – Starts with “D“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: ___ Game (Dystopian Netflix show) – SQUID

___ Game (Dystopian Netflix show) – 6 Across: Bizarre – OUTRE

Bizarre – 7 Across: Conductor’s wand – BATON

Conductor’s wand – 8 Across: Tenant’s payment – RENT

Tenant’s payment – 9 Across: Take a crack at – TRY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Have a bawl – SOB

Have a bawl – 2 Down: Measure equal to 32 fluid ounces – QUART

Measure equal to 32 fluid ounces – 3 Down: “That’s ___ nonsense!” – UTTER

“That’s ___ nonsense!” – 4 Down: Literary twist – IRONY

Literary twist – 5 Down: Fender bender – DENT

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a highly entertaining puzzle, featuring a sharp blend of contemporary pop culture and classic vocabulary! The clues were varied and engaging, ranging from a wildly popular streaming show to liquid measurements and literary devices. The grid was straightforward to navigate, making for a smooth and quick solve. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that offered just the right amount of wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: