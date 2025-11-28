Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 28, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Understood, as a joke – Starts with " G "

4 Across: Fend (off) – Starts with " S "

6 Across: Surgical glove material – Starts with " L "

7 Across: "La Boheme," e.g. – Starts with " O "

8 Across: Lab work – Starts with "T"

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Microsoft co-founder Bill – Starts with " G "

2 Down: Out in the open – Starts with " O "

3 Down: State with three N.B.A. teams – Starts with " T "

4 Down: Opening for a coin – Starts with " S "

5 Down: 3M product – Starts with "T"

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

1 Across: Understood, as a joke – GOT

4 Across: Fend (off) – STAVE

6 Across: Surgical glove material – LATEX

7 Across: "La Boheme," e.g. – OPERA

8 Across: Lab work – TESTS

1 Down: Microsoft co-founder Bill – GATES

2 Down: Out in the open – OVERT

3 Down: State with three N.B.A. teams – TEXAS

4 Down: Opening for a coin – SLOT

5 Down: 3M product – TAPE

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was an excellent puzzle, showcasing a great balance between everyday vocabulary and solid general knowledge. The clues were highly accessible, ranging from common surgical materials and lab procedures to clever references to a famous tech founder and a specific US state. The grid was smooth and yielded quickly, making it a very satisfying and fast solve. This was a crisp, well-made puzzle. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

