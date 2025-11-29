Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 29, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 29, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 29, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Fall back, as the ocean – Starts with “ E “

Fall back, as the ocean – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: Handle with ___ – Starts with “ C “

Handle with ___ – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Red piece in Monopoly – Starts with “ H “

Red piece in Monopoly – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: “In an ___ world …” – Starts with “ I “

“In an ___ world …” – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Like many beaches – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: All done, as dinner – Starts with “ E “

All done, as dinner – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Garlic ___ (tasty appetizer) – Starts with “ B “

Garlic ___ (tasty appetizer) – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Word before flop or laugh – Starts with “ B “

Word before flop or laugh – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Musical conclusion – Starts with “ C “

Musical conclusion – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Casual greetings – Starts with “H“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Fall back, as the ocean – EBB

Fall back, as the ocean – 4 Across: Handle with ___ – CARE

Handle with ___ – 5 Across: Red piece in Monopoly – HOTEL

Red piece in Monopoly – 6 Across: “In an ___ world …” – IDEAL

“In an ___ world …” – 7 Across: Like many beaches – SANDY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: All done, as dinner – EATEN

All done, as dinner – 2 Down: Garlic ___ (tasty appetizer) – BREAD

Garlic ___ (tasty appetizer) – 3 Down: Word before flop or laugh – BELLY

Word before flop or laugh – 4 Down: Musical conclusion – CODA

Musical conclusion – 5 Down: Casual greetings – HIS

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a highly accessible and very quick solve, heavily weighted towards common idioms and everyday concepts. The clues were straightforward, ranging from a staple board game piece and ocean dynamics to familiar appetizers and greetings. The entire grid flowed smoothly, making it easy to finish in record time. This was a fun, confidence-boosting puzzle perfect for a fast break. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3 out of 5.

