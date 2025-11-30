Home » Puzzles » Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 30, 2025.

Today's Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 30, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Manufactured – Starts with “M
  • 5 Across: Private Pyle of 1960’s TV – Starts with “G
  • 6 Across: Trip on an ocean liner – Starts with “C
  • 7 Across: Expresses displeasure towards a ballplayer, say – Starts with “B
  • 8 Across: Subject covering the quadratic formula – Starts with “A
  • 10 Across: Run for exercise – Starts with “J
  • 11 Across: Cut (off) – Starts with “L
  • 12 Across: “___ takers?” – Starts with “A
  • 13 Across: CBS logo – Starts with “E

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Desktop computer accessory – Starts with “M
  • 2 Down: Good-humored – Starts with “A
  • 3 Down: Trounce a sports rival, say – Starts with “D
  • 4 Down: “Able was I ___ I saw Elba” (famous palindrome) – Starts with “E
  • 5 Down: Barely awake – Starts with “G
  • 6 Down: It can be found after hours? – Starts with “C
  • 7 Down: ___ California – Starts with “B
  • 9 Down: Parrot – Starts with “A

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 30, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Manufactured – MADE
  • 5 Across: Private Pyle of 1960’s TV – GOMER
  • 6 Across: Trip on an ocean liner – CRUISE
  • 7 Across: Expresses displeasure towards a ballplayer, say – BOOSAT
  • 8 Across: Subject covering the quadratic formula – ALGEBRA
  • 10 Across: Run for exercise – JOG
  • 11 Across: Cut (off) – LOP
  • 12 Across: “___ takers?” – ANY
  • 13 Across: CBS logo – EYE

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Desktop computer accessory – MOUSE
  • 2 Down: Good-humored – AMIABLE
  • 3 Down: Trounce a sports rival, say – DESTROY
  • 4 Down: “Able was I ___ I saw Elba” (famous palindrome) – ERE
  • 5 Down: Barely awake – GROGGY
  • 6 Down: It can be found after hours? – COLON
  • 7 Down: ___ California – BAJA
  • 9 Down: Parrot – APE

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s larger Mini provided a fantastic and engaging challenge, blending clever wordplay with strong pop culture and academic trivia! The clues were highly varied, featuring a great nod to classic 1960s TV, a straightforward math subject, and some fun geographical terms. The grid’s larger size offered a rewarding experience, with tricky clues like the one referencing punctuation adding intellectual flair. I’d rate the difficulty a satisfying 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

The Telegraph Plusword 1,288 Answers Today: November 30, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1170 Hints, Answer – December 1, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

Today’s NYT Pips #105 Answers and Hints – December 1,...

Today’s Octordle #1407 Hints And Answers – December 1, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1407 Hints And Answers – December 1, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1626 Hints, Answers – December 1, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #904 Hints, Answers – December 1, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1312, December 1, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For December 1, 2025