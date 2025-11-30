Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 30, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 30, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Manufactured – Starts with “ M “

Manufactured – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Private Pyle of 1960’s TV – Starts with “ G “

Private Pyle of 1960’s TV – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Trip on an ocean liner – Starts with “ C “

Trip on an ocean liner – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Expresses displeasure towards a ballplayer, say – Starts with “ B “

Expresses displeasure towards a ballplayer, say – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Subject covering the quadratic formula – Starts with “ A “

Subject covering the quadratic formula – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Run for exercise – Starts with “ J “

Run for exercise – Starts with “ “ 11 Across: Cut (off) – Starts with “ L “

Cut (off) – Starts with “ “ 12 Across: “___ takers?” – Starts with “ A “

“___ takers?” – Starts with “ “ 13 Across: CBS logo – Starts with “E“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Desktop computer accessory – Starts with “ M “

Desktop computer accessory – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Good-humored – Starts with “ A “

Good-humored – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Trounce a sports rival, say – Starts with “ D “

Trounce a sports rival, say – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: “Able was I ___ I saw Elba” (famous palindrome) – Starts with “ E “

“Able was I ___ I saw Elba” (famous palindrome) – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Barely awake – Starts with “ G “

Barely awake – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: It can be found after hours? – Starts with “ C “

It can be found after hours? – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: ___ California – Starts with “ B “

___ California – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Parrot – Starts with “A“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 30, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Manufactured – MADE

Manufactured – 5 Across: Private Pyle of 1960’s TV – GOMER

Private Pyle of 1960’s TV – 6 Across: Trip on an ocean liner – CRUISE

Trip on an ocean liner – 7 Across: Expresses displeasure towards a ballplayer, say – BOOSAT

Expresses displeasure towards a ballplayer, say – 8 Across: Subject covering the quadratic formula – ALGEBRA

Subject covering the quadratic formula – 10 Across: Run for exercise – JOG

Run for exercise – 11 Across: Cut (off) – LOP

Cut (off) – 12 Across: “___ takers?” – ANY

“___ takers?” – 13 Across: CBS logo – EYE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Desktop computer accessory – MOUSE

Desktop computer accessory – 2 Down: Good-humored – AMIABLE

Good-humored – 3 Down: Trounce a sports rival, say – DESTROY

Trounce a sports rival, say – 4 Down: “Able was I ___ I saw Elba” (famous palindrome) – ERE

“Able was I ___ I saw Elba” (famous palindrome) – 5 Down: Barely awake – GROGGY

Barely awake – 6 Down: It can be found after hours? – COLON

It can be found after hours? – 7 Down: ___ California – BAJA

___ California – 9 Down: Parrot – APE

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s larger Mini provided a fantastic and engaging challenge, blending clever wordplay with strong pop culture and academic trivia! The clues were highly varied, featuring a great nod to classic 1960s TV, a straightforward math subject, and some fun geographical terms. The grid’s larger size offered a rewarding experience, with tricky clues like the one referencing punctuation adding intellectual flair. I’d rate the difficulty a satisfying 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: