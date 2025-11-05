Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 5, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 5, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 5, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: School swimmer — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 5 Across: Detach, in a way — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 7 Across: Food-poisoning bacteria — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 8 Across: L.A. hoopster — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 9 Across: Email command — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Gas or oil — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 2 Down: Machu Picchu builders — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 3 Down: Part of a bicycle wheel — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Actress Mirren — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 6 Down: Encircle with a belt — Starts with the letter “G”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 5, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: School swimmer — FISH

5 Across: Detach, in a way — UNPEG

7 Across: Food-poisoning bacteria — ECOLI

8 Across: L.A. hoopster — LAKER

9 Across: Email command — SEND

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Gas or oil — FUEL

2 Down: Machu Picchu builders — INCAS

3 Down: Part of a bicycle wheel — SPOKE

4 Down: Actress Mirren — HELEN

6 Down: Encircle with a belt — GIRD



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a fantastic blend of subjects, offering a bit of everything we love in a good crossword. The clues transported us from ancient civilizations and famous actors to modern technology commands and common household mechanics. It was a smart, accessible set of entries that kept the momentum high. Overall, it was a perfectly constructed Mini that felt breezy and satisfying. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4.5 out of 5!

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

