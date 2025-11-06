Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 6, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 6, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 6, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “Like a square ___ in a …” — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 4 Across: Grizzlies, for one — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 6 Across: Loosen, as a knot — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 7 Across: Bloodhound’s trail — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Across: Conclusion — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Change, in London — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 2 Down: Devoured — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: Prepare, as coffee beans — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 4 Down: Yellow school transport — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 5 Down: Filming location — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Like a square ___ in a …” — PEG

4 Across: Grizzlies, for one — BEARS

6 Across: Loosen, as a knot — UNTIE

7 Across: Bloodhound’s trail — SCENT

8 Across: Conclusion — END

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Change, in London — PENCE

2 Down: Devoured — EATEN

3 Down: Prepare, as coffee beans — GRIND

4 Down: Yellow school transport — BUS

5 Down: Filming location — SET



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a charming, quick solve, focusing heavily on common phrases and everyday actions. The clues were straightforward, ranging from a well-known idiom opener to items found in nature and the kitchen. The vocabulary was very accessible, ensuring a smooth path across the grid. It was the perfect little puzzle to get your brain moving without causing any serious delays. A solid, easy-going challenge. I’d confidently rate the difficulty a 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

