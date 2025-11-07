Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 7, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 7, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 7, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Called up — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 5 Across: Field of study — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 6 Across: ___ Square (busy spot on New Year’s Eve) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: Like items described as “pre-loved” — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 8 Across: Garden plots — Starts with the letter “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Pay increase — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 2 Down: Prepared for battle — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Essentials — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 4 Down: Carbon dioxide, for one — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 6 Down: Large ice cream container — Starts with the letter “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 7, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Called up — RANG

5 Across: Field of study — AREA

6 Across: ___ Square (busy spot on New Year’s Eve) — TIMES

7 Across: Like items described as “pre-loved” — USED

8 Across: Garden plots — BEDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Pay increase — RAISE

2 Down: Prepared for battle — ARMED

3 Down: Essentials — NEEDS

4 Down: Carbon dioxide, for one — GAS

6 Down: Large ice cream container — TUB



What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a highly accessible and contemporary puzzle, featuring a great mix of everyday vocabulary and familiar concepts. The clues, ranging from a well-known New York landmark to common market terminology (like “pre-loved”), ensured a quick and satisfying flow. The grid offered a smooth experience, allowing solvers to progress rapidly through the intersecting words. It was an excellent brain workout that didn’t take up much time. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

