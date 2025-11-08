Home » Puzzles » Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 8, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 8, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for November 8, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Clues for November 8, 2025

Time to put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Turkish title — Starts with the letter “A
  • 4 Across: Potting ___ — Starts with the letter “S
  • 5 Across: Barons and earls, e.g. — Starts with the letter “L
  • 6 Across: Best — Starts with the letter “O
  • 7 Across: Cafeteria convenience — Starts with the letter “T

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Major blood vessel — Starts with the letter “A
  • 2 Down: Lightheaded — Starts with the letter “G
  • 3 Down: “And another thing …” — Starts with the letter “A
  • 4 Down: Go bad, as milk — Starts with the letter “S
  • 5 Down: “Thanks a ___!” — Starts with the letter “L

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did with the Boston Globe Mini Answers of today below!

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for November 8, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Turkish title — AGA
  • 4 Across: Potting ___ — SOIL
  • 5 Across: Barons and earls, e.g. — LORDS
  • 6 Across: Best — OUTDO
  • 7 Across: Cafeteria convenience — TRAY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Major blood vessel — AORTA
  • 2 Down: Lightheaded — GIDDY
  • 3 Down: “And another thing …” — ALSO
  • 4 Down: Go bad, as milk — SOUR
  • 5 Down: “Thanks a ___!” — LOT

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a clever and compact challenge, featuring an interesting blend of historical titles, everyday gardening, and medical terminology. The clues felt sharp and concise, demanding a brief moment of thought before the answer clicked. The vocabulary was solid, offering a satisfying mix of short, punchy words and more specific terms. This was a well-balanced puzzle that rewarded general knowledge. A quick and enjoyable solve! I’d rate the difficulty a balanced 3 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

