Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For December 7, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for December 7, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for December 7, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Moves you might count through in a fitness routine.

Moves you might count through in a fitness routine. Green category hint: Familiar names from a very chocolatey section of the store.

Familiar names from a very chocolatey section of the store. Blue Chill category hint: Casual ways to say you ended up with nothing.

Casual ways to say you ended up with nothing. Purple category hint: Each of these pairs with the same final word on a screen or in a document.

Today’s Conexo Answers for December 7, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for December 7, 2025 Rust Red: PLANK, LUNGE, BURPEE, SITUP ( Unit of workout exercise )

PLANK, LUNGE, BURPEE, SITUP ( ) Green : CRUNCH, MILKY WAY, 100 GRAND, TWIX ( Classic candy bars )

: CRUNCH, MILKY WAY, 100 GRAND, TWIX ( ) Blue Chill: SQUAT, JACK, ZIP, GOOSE EGG ( Slang for zero/nothing )

SQUAT, JACK, ZIP, GOOSE EGG ( ) Purple: BLANK, WEB, HOME, ELLIOT (___ page)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This grid has a playful mix of physical, tasty, and tech-flavored ideas that keep things feeling light. One group is very approachable and likely gives solvers a quick, early foothold. Another relies on knowing some specific names, which adds a small nostalgia factor. The slang based set is fun and feels especially satisfying once you see the shared idea. The last group ties everything together with a neat, slightly more lateral pattern. Overall, it feels fair and lively, around 4 out of 5 for difficulty and enjoyment.



How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.