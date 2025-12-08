Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For December 9, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for December 9, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for December 9, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Details you might be asked to fill in on a basic form.

Details you might be asked to fill in on a basic form. Green category hint: Different ways of talking about how long something lasts.

Different ways of talking about how long something lasts. Blue Chill category hint: Words you could use when something is really, really small.

Words you could use when something is really, really small. Purple category hint: Each of these can be followed by the same word to name a type of drink.

Today’s Conexo Answers for December 9, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for December 9, 2025 Rust Red: NAME, AGE, GENDER, OCCUPATION ( Personal info )

NAME, AGE, GENDER, OCCUPATION ( ) Green : SHAKE, SECOND, CENTURY, EON ( Units of time )

: SHAKE, SECOND, CENTURY, EON ( ) Blue Chill: MINUTE, MICO, WEENY, TINY ( Very little )

MINUTE, MICO, WEENY, TINY ( ) Purple: TOOTH, CHURN, SNAKE, CHOCOLATE (Milk ___)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This grid feels very approachable overall, with most of the links grounded in everyday concepts. One group offers an immediate foothold, since the words often appear together in real life. Another set plays nicely with scale and duration, which is satisfying once you see the pattern. The smallness cluster has a fun, informal tone that contrasts well with the more structured ideas elsewhere. The final group leans on a shared phrase in a way that gives a neat click at the end. I would put this puzzle at about 4 out of 5 for difficulty and enjoyment.



You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.