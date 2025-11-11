Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 12, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary.

So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for November 12, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for November 12, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: All of these can be ordered at a deli or cafe.

Blue Chill category hint: Verbs related to ensuring safety or defense.

Green category hint: Words describing someone who steps in for another.

Purple category hint: Each of these words can be followed by the same word to form a common phrase.

Today’s Conexo Answers for November 12, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for November 12, 2025 Rust Red: WARP, CLUB, SLIDER, PANINI ( Types of sandwiches )

WARP, CLUB, SLIDER, PANINI ( ) Blue Chill: GUARD, PROTECT, SHIELD, PATROL ( To look after )

GUARD, PROTECT, SHIELD, PATROL ( ) Green : SUB, ALTERNATE, COVER, BACKUP ( Replacement )

: SUB, ALTERNATE, COVER, BACKUP ( ) Purple: CLOCK, PILLOW, WASH, ART (Body ___)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This Conexo was a clever, mid-difficulty grid that blended literal and lateral thinking neatly. The sandwich group was fun and approachable, grounding the puzzle early. The “Replacement” set was slightly trickier, with subtle synonym overlap between “COVER” and “PROTECT.” The “Body ___” link was the standout, creative and satisfying once spotted. Overall, it balanced accessibility with a touch of misdirection, 4 out of 5 for today’s puzzle.





How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.