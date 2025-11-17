Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 18, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for November 18, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for November 18, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Actions you might take to steer clear of something.

Actions you might take to steer clear of something. Green category hint: Animals you would typically expect to find living on a farm.

Animals you would typically expect to find living on a farm. Blue Chill category hint: Different ways of putting up with something that is difficult or unpleasant.

Different ways of putting up with something that is difficult or unpleasant. Purple category hint: Each of these can be paired with the same word to form a familiar expression.

Today’s Conexo Answers for November 18, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for November 18, 2025 Rust Red: DUCK, DODGE, SHUN, SKIVE ( To avoid )

DUCK, DODGE, SHUN, SKIVE ( ) Green : CHICKEN, SHEEP, COW, PIG ( Farm animals )

: CHICKEN, SHEEP, COW, PIG ( ) Blue Chill: BEAR, STAND, STOMACH, TOLERATE ( To endure )

BEAR, STAND, STOMACH, TOLERATE ( ) Purple: POKER, STEADY, UPPER, SECOND (___ hand)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This puzzle leans heavily into tight vocabulary groupings, which makes it feel clean once the patterns are spotted. Two of the sets are likely to fall quite quickly, giving a nice sense of early progress. The remaining groups involve more nuanced relationships between the words, which adds a bit of resistance without feeling unfair. The final connection has a neat click that ties the grid together in a satisfying way. Overall, it plays as a fair and engaging solve with a gentle but consistent challenge, so I would rate it 4 out of 5.



You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.