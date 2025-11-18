Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 19, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for November 19, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for November 19, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: All of these are strongly associated with the same bold color.

Green category hint: Names of platforms people might use to look for matches online.

Blue Chill category hint: Neighbors that orbit relatively close together in the same system.

Purple category hint: Titles belonging to figures within a particular religious hierarchy.

Today’s Conexo Answers for November 19, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for November 19, 2025 Rust Red: CHERRY, BLOOD, KETCHUP, RUBY ( Things that are red )

CHERRY, BLOOD, KETCHUP, RUBY ( ) Green : TINDER, BUMBLE, HINGE, RAYA ( Dating apps )

: TINDER, BUMBLE, HINGE, RAYA ( ) Blue Chill: MERCURY, VENUS, EARTH, MARS ( Planets )

MERCURY, VENUS, EARTH, MARS ( ) Purple: POPE, CARDINAL, BISHOP, PRIEST (Roles in the catholic church)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This puzzle feels very accessible overall, with all four groups rooted in ideas most solvers are likely to have seen before. There is a nice mix of everyday associations and broader knowledge, so different strengths can shine. The grid flows smoothly once you crack the first set, and momentum builds nicely from there. Nothing feels too obscure, yet it still delivers a couple of pleasant click moments. I would put this one at about a 3.5 out of 5 for overall difficulty and enjoyment.



How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.