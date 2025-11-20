Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 21, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for November 21, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for November 21, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Verbs you might use when you officially agree with or support something.

Green category hint: Well known characters that all share the same distinctive color.

Blue Chill category hint: Different ways the sound of someone reacting to something funny could be described.

Purple category hint: Together, these form the title of a recent studio album by the same band.

Today’s Conexo Answers for November 21, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for November 21, 2025 Rust Red: SECOND, BACK, APPROVE, ENDORSE ( To sanction )

SECOND, BACK, APPROVE, ENDORSE ( ) Green : SHREK, ELPHABA, KERMIT, GRINCH ( Are green )

: SHREK, ELPHABA, KERMIT, GRINCH ( ) Blue Chill: GIGGLE, CACKLE, HOWL, CHUCKLE ( Laughing noises )

GIGGLE, CACKLE, HOWL, CHUCKLE ( ) Purple: FIRST, TWO, PAGES, FRANKENSTEIN (2023 studio album by the National)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This puzzle has a fun mix of straight vocabulary and cultural knowledge. One set is very direct once you spot the shared meaning, which gives a good early foothold. Another relies on familiarity with a cluster of iconic figures, making it feel very playful. The sound based group is lively and intuitive, likely to click quickly for most solvers. The album related set is the most specialized and will feel trickier if you are not tuned into that music scene. Overall, it plays as a slightly tougher than average grid with a satisfying variety of themes, around 4.5 out of 5.



How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.