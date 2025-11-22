Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 23, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for November 23, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for November 23, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Actions you might take when trying to get to a higher level.

Actions you might take when trying to get to a higher level. Green category hint: Verbs linked to attempts to influence someone’s decision.

Verbs linked to attempts to influence someone’s decision. Blue Chill category hint: Things commonly connected with a particular big celebration.

Things commonly connected with a particular big celebration. Purple category hint: Titles that all belong to work by the same recording artist.

Today’s Conexo Answers for November 23, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for November 23, 2025 Rust Red: CLIMB, MOUNT, SCALE, ASCEND ( Verbs related to upwards motion )

CLIMB, MOUNT, SCALE, ASCEND ( ) Green : LOBBY, SWAY, PUSH, PRESS ( To persuade )

: LOBBY, SWAY, PUSH, PRESS ( ) Blue Chill: RING RECEPTION, CEREMONY, FLOWERS ( Associated with weddings )

RING RECEPTION, CEREMONY, FLOWERS ( ) Purple: REBORN, RIVER, PRISONER, MALIBU (Songs by Miley Cyrus)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This grid has a nice blend of physical, social, and cultural ideas, which keeps it feeling varied all the way through. One set offers very intuitive language links that many solvers will spot early. Another relies more on general life experience around big events, which gives a pleasant recognition moment. The music themed group is the most niche and will feel trickier if you are not familiar with that catalog. Overall, the difficulty lands in the moderate range with a couple of satisfying clicks, so I would rate it 4 out of 5.



How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.