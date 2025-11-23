Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 24, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for November 24, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for November 24, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Famous fruit you might find in an orchard.

Famous fruit you might find in an orchard. Green category hint: Words that describe boldness pushed a little too far.

Words that describe boldness pushed a little too far. Blue Chill category hint: Gear you’d pack for a day on the fairway

Gear you’d pack for a day on the fairway Purple category hint: Think terms that pair with Star

Today’s Conexo Answers for November 24, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for November 24, 2025 Rust Red: GALA, EMPIRE, FUJI, GRANNY, SMITH ( Apple Varieties )

GALA, EMPIRE, FUJI, GRANNY, SMITH ( ) Green : GALL, NERVE, BRASS, CHEEK ( Audacity )

: GALL, NERVE, BRASS, CHEEK ( ) Blue Chill: BALL, TEE, CLUB, GLOVES ( Golf Equipment )

BALL, TEE, CLUB, GLOVES ( ) Purple: DEATH, MOVIE, NINJA, PATRICK (__Star)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

Today’s Conexo felt pretty clean and vibe-y. The apple set clicked fast since the mix of classic and modern varieties felt super recognizable. The audacity group had that fun wordplay energy that makes you double check if the puzzle is trolling or just clever. Golf gear was straightforward, almost too easy, so it acted like a breather. The Star set was the real curveball since the words look chaotic until the reveal lands, which made it the most satisfying moment of the grid. Overall, it delivered a nice balance of quick wins and on



You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.