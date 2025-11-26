Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 27, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for November 27, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for November 27, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Dishes you would expect to see together at a traditional seasonal meal.

Dishes you would expect to see together at a traditional seasonal meal. Green category hint: Words used to describe someone who is not very brave.

Words used to describe someone who is not very brave. Blue Chill category hint: Different ways to describe the act of going away from a place.

Different ways to describe the act of going away from a place. Purple category hint: Surnames of people known for working in the same corner of the film world.

Today’s Conexo Answers for November 27, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for November 27, 2025 Rust Red: TURKEY, STUFFING, GRAVY, PIE ( Thanksgiving food )

TURKEY, STUFFING, GRAVY, PIE ( ) Green : CHICKEN, WEAKLING, SOOK, WIMP ( A coward )

: CHICKEN, WEAKLING, SOOK, WIMP ( ) Blue Chill: WITHDRAW, DEPART, RETREAT, EXIT ( To leave )

WITHDRAW, DEPART, RETREAT, EXIT ( ) Purple: CRAVEN, ASTER, PEELE, FLANAGAN (Horror directors)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This grid blends everyday language with more specific cultural knowledge, giving it a nice layered feel. Some connections are likely to fall very quickly and help build early momentum. Others depend more on familiarity with certain names, which adds a bit of extra challenge for some solvers. The overall structure is tidy and the groups feel clean once they are seen. Difficulty sits in the moderate range, with a couple of moments that may stump you briefly in a good way. I would put this at about 4 out of 5 for overall solving experience.



How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.