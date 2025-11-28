Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 29, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for November 29, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for November 29, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Ways someone might try to get away from a situation or pursuit.

Ways someone might try to get away from a situation or pursuit. Green category hint: Labels you would find printed on certain keys for one kind of computer setup.

Labels you would find printed on certain keys for one kind of computer setup. Blue Chill category hint: ds you might hear called out while watching a particular racket sport.

ds you might hear called out while watching a particular racket sport. Purple category hint: Each of these is strongly associated with small, repeated dots.

Today’s Conexo Answers for November 29, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for November 29, 2025 Rust Red: ESCAPE, BOLT, FLEE, EVADE ( To get away )

ESCAPE, BOLT, FLEE, EVADE ( ) Green : SHIFT, CONTROL, COMMAND, OPTION ( Mac keys )

: SHIFT, CONTROL, COMMAND, OPTION ( ) Blue Chill: BAGEL, LOVE, VOLLEY, LOB ( Tennis terms )

BAGEL, LOVE, VOLLEY, LOB ( ) Purple: DICE, LADYBUG, ELLIPSIS, MORSE CODE (Things with dots)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This grid has a nice mix of action, tech, sport, and pattern recognition, which keeps it feeling varied throughout. One cluster of verbs offers a very intuitive starting point and helps solvers find early momentum. Another group leans on familiarity with a particular interface, which will feel natural to some and trickier to others. There is also a set that rewards exposure to a specific pastime, adding a playful twist. The final connection is a neat visual idea that ties the theme together once spotted. Overall, it lands as a balanced, mid-range puzzle with a couple of fun aha moments, so I would rate it 4 out of 5.



You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.