Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 30, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for November 30, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for November 30, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: All of these are connected to the act or process of breathing.

Green category hint: Words that capture ideas, spark, and originality.

Blue Chill category hint: Names shared by well-known musical groups.

Purple category hint: Each of these completes the same phrase that starts with the word "public".

Today’s Conexo Answers for November 30, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for November 30, 2025 Rust Red: RESPIRATION, EXHALE, PANT, SNORE ( Related to breathing )

RESPIRATION, EXHALE, PANT, SNORE ( ) Green : INSPIRATION, VISION, WIT, FLAIR ( Creativity )

: INSPIRATION, VISION, WIT, FLAIR ( ) Blue Chill: MUSE, KISS, TRAIN, OASIS ( Bands )

MUSE, KISS, TRAIN, OASIS ( ) Purple: ENEMY, SERVANT, DOMAIN, OPINION (Public ___)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This grid feels nicely balanced between language-based connections and general knowledge. The structure encourages a mix of intuition and recall, so different strengths can shine while solving. Some groups are likely to fall quite quickly, which helps build confidence early on. Others require a bit more thinking around how the words might be linked in less obvious ways. Overall, it comes across as fair, engaging, and satisfying once everything locks into place, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.



How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.