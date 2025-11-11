Today’s Contexto #1151 Hints, Answer – November 12, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1151, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.
Today’s Contexto #1151 Hints for November 12, 2025
Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.
- Hint No.1: It’s used to fasten footwear.
- Hint No.2: It has 8 letters.
- Hint No.3: It starts with the letter S.
- Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.
Today’s Contexto #1151 Answer (November 12, 2025)
Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?
Click to Reveal Contexto #1151 Answer
The six-letter word for today’s Contexto #1151 is SHOELACE.
This puzzle pointed clearly to everyday apparel and tying or fastening, so once players hit the footwear context they were very close. Common guesses probably included simpler items like “LACE” or “STRING” before arriving at the specific compound noun. The concreteness of the object makes the answer accessible, though its exact form might be missed if players stick to shorter synonyms. I would rate this Contexto 2 out of 5 for difficulty.
How to Play Contexto
Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.
- Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
- Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
- Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.