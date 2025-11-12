Today’s Contexto #1152 Hints, Answer – November 13, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1152, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1152 Hints for November 13, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: It’s a fast-growing plant often used for construction, utensils, and scaffolding.

Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter B.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter O.

Today’s Contexto #1152 Answer (November 13, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1152 Answer The six-letter word for today’s Contexto #1152 is BAMBOO.

This puzzle had a natural and eco-friendly theme, steering players toward materials or plants known for versatility. Many would likely circle around ideas related to growth, nature, or sustainability before narrowing in on the correct one. It required a shift from general environmental terms to something both organic and functional. I’d rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.