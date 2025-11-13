Home » Puzzles » Today’s Contexto #1153 Hints, Answer – November 14, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1153 Hints, Answer – November 14, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1153, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1153 Hints for November 14, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: A common kitchen appliance used for baking and roasting.
  • Hint No.2: It has 4 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter O.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter N.

Today’s Contexto #1153 Answer (November 14, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1153 Answer

The six-letter word for today’s Contexto #1153 is OVEN.

This puzzle sits firmly in the culinary and kitchen-appliance context, so once players hit that domain, they narrow quickly from broad terms to specific appliances. Expect guesses like stove, microwave, or toaster before landing on the exact item. Overall, I’d rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.
Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

