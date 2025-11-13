Today’s Contexto #1153 Hints, Answer – November 14, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1153, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1153 Hints for November 14, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: A common kitchen appliance used for baking and roasting.

Today’s Contexto #1153 Answer (November 14, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1153 Answer The six-letter word for today’s Contexto #1153 is OVEN.

This puzzle sits firmly in the culinary and kitchen-appliance context, so once players hit that domain, they narrow quickly from broad terms to specific appliances. Expect guesses like stove, microwave, or toaster before landing on the exact item. Overall, I’d rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.