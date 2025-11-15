Today’s Contexto #1155 Hints, Answer – November 16, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1155, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.
Today’s Contexto #1155 Hints for November 16, 2025
Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.
- Hint No.1: Often seen around coastlines and busy waterfronts.
- Hint No.2: It has 7 letters.
- Hint No.3: It starts with the letter S.
- Hint No.4: It ends with the letter L.
Today’s Contexto #1155 Answer (November 16, 2025)
Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?
Click to Reveal Contexto #1155 Answer
The six-letter word for today’s Contexto #1155 is SEAGULL.
This puzzle leans into a nature and environment theme, especially places near water where people gather. Once solvers move from general ideas about the sea and shore to specific living things that frequent those areas, the target becomes much easier to spot. There are still several similar possibilities that can slow progress, so I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.
Yesterday’s Contexto #1154 Answer (November 15, 2025)
In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1154 on November 15, 2025, was:
BRIDE
How to Play Contexto
Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.
- Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
- Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
- Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.